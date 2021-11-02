“Should be announced today” – Antonio Conte to Tottenham close to being made official

Antonio Conte is reportedly close to becoming the new Tottenham manager, with an official announcement expected today.

The Italian tactician has been linked with a number of big clubs since leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season, with Manchester United also thought to have considered him in recent times.

Still, it now seems that Conte’s move to Spurs is all but done, with Simon Stone tweeting below that there are no remaining issues in talks, and that the deal should be announced at some point today, with Conte then free to take charge of his first game for the club on Thursday…

Conte is a great appointment for Tottenham, with the former Chelsea boss winning silverware everywhere he’s gone in his career so far.

Spurs were first linked with Conte in the summer, along with a number of other big names, before eventually hiring Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno’s reign ended up being a big failure, however, and he was sacked following the 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United on Saturday.