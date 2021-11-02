Arsenal among transfer suitors for contract rebel with 100 career goals in Serie A

Arsenal are reportedly among the list of potential transfer suitors for Torino striker Andrea Belotti as he looks to leave his current club.

The Italy international is due to become a free agent at the end of the season, and will supposedly not be signing a new contract, putting Arsenal and other clubs on alert, according to Calciomercato.

The report adds that AC Milan and Inter Milan are also interested in Belotti, who has scored precisely 100 goals in his Serie A career so far.

That century of strikes in the Italian top flight includes 94 in 216 games for Torino – a decent record considering he’s not been playing for one of his country’s top clubs.

Belotti, however, does not look exactly like the kind of player Arsenal need right now, even if they are a little light up front.

The 27-year-old is undoubtedly a decent goal poacher, but lacks that all-round quality that he’d surely need in order to fit into Mikel Arteta’s set-up.

Besides, it seems Belotti himself would perhaps unsurprisingly like to add to his 100 Serie A goals, with Calciomercato suggesting Milan would be his preferred next move.

After notching up this impressive tally in his native Italy, Belotti could do well to try to add to it and ensure he enters the Serie A history books by the end of his career.