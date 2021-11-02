“Hopefully this is the beginning of a great career at the club” – Arsenal legend impressed by two summer signings

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has praised the form of two of the club’s summer signings following the win over Leicester City at the weekend.

The Gunners have shown real improvement in recent times after getting off to a pretty disastrous start to the season, and it looks like the recruitment team deserves much of the credit.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, former Arsenal midfielder Thomas made it clear just how impressed he’s been by new duo Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Ramsdale didn’t look the most exciting big-name signing when he first joined from Sheffield United, but he made a sensational save against Leicester and has quickly become a real fan-favourite.

In general, Thomas is pleased to see the defence looking more solid at the moment, with Ramsdale and Tomiyasu undoubtedly key to that improvement.

“Ramsdale had an amazing performance, both with his distribution and saves,” Thomas said. “I can’t stress enough how good it feels to be an outfield player and know that your keeper is so reliable and can pull off saves that others can’t.

“I am really happy with the defence as a whole. They seem to be gelling really well and the balance of transitioning from attack to defence is a lot better. They can all be seen barking out orders and words of encouragement. It’s great to see them celebrating a defensive action like a goal.”

On Tomiyasu, he added: “Great start to life at Arsenal. He is a young lad with not that much experience, but takes each game as it comes and it looks like Arteta can trust him. Hopefully this is the beginning of a great career at the club.”