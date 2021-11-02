Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs considering a transfer swoop for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international faces an uncertain future at the Bernabeu, with a number of top clubs around Europe seemingly waiting to find out what decision is taken.

Liverpool and Arsenal join the likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund as being ready to pounce if Asensio becomes available, according to El Nacional.

The report states that Carlo Ancelotti would rather keep Asensio in Madrid, but it could be a long way back for him after problems with injuries and a general loss of form in recent times.

Admittedly, that begs the question: why would so many big clubs be interested in signing Asensio at this stage in his career? And it does seem fair to question if this would be a bit of a gamble for the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Liverpool are not exactly crying out for new signings in attack either, with Mohamed Salah in the form of his life at the moment, while Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have got back to their best this season after a dip in form last term.

Is there really room for Asensio in Jurgen Klopp’s squad? Some might argue that if the 25-year-old ends up being available on the cheap, or perhaps on loan, then it might be worth the gamble to give LFC more depth up front.

Arsenal probably need Asensio more, however, as there’s a genuine chance he could improve them in an area of weakness in their squad.

Even if Asensio hasn’t been at his best of late, he showed great potential as a youngster, so could end up being a better option than the struggling Nicolas Pepe if he can get back to full fitness and find some confidence again if he plays more regularly.