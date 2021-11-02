Jude Bellingham deletes intriguing response to Liverpool transfer claim

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham has swiftly deleted a response to recent Liverpool FC transfer rumours that have emerged.

The England international has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting talents in recent times, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League in the near future.

Bellingham certainly seems like he’d be a good fit for Liverpool, and Craig Hignett recently stated that he’d reliably heard that the teenager was Anfield-bound.

“I think I’ve heard it on good authority and I can’t say where I’ve heard it from, but apparently he has been saying that he is Liverpool bound,” the 51-year-old told BBC Radio Merseyside.

“Whether that is January or whether that is the end of the season isn’t sure yet, but I think, I have it on good authority that it is almost a cert.”

Bellingham seemed to laugh this off, however, though he later deleted this tweet…

Just Jude Bellingham replying to an account saying he’ll be joining Liverpool in the summer… pic.twitter.com/d2LTM3RMv0 — The Anfield Alert ? (@TheAnfieldAlert) November 1, 2021

It seems Bellingham didn’t think much of the Liverpool speculation, but it might be unwise to go tweeting stuff like that that could be dug up later.

The Reds surely remain one of the realistic contenders to one day sign Bellingham, who has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, City and Chelsea.