Jude Bellingham deletes intriguing response to Liverpool transfer claim

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham has swiftly deleted a response to recent Liverpool FC transfer rumours that have emerged.

The England international has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting talents in recent times, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League in the near future.

Bellingham certainly seems like he’d be a good fit for Liverpool, and Craig Hignett recently stated that he’d reliably heard that the teenager was Anfield-bound.

“I think I’ve heard it on good authority and I can’t say where I’ve heard it from, but apparently he has been saying that he is Liverpool bound,” the 51-year-old told BBC Radio Merseyside.

“Whether that is January or whether that is the end of the season isn’t sure yet, but I think, I have it on good authority that it is almost a cert.”

Bellingham seemed to laugh this off, however, though he later deleted this tweet…

More Stories / Latest News
“Should be announced today” – Antonio Conte to Tottenham close to being made official
Xavi wants Man Utd star at Barcelona as La Liga giants fail to learn from recent transfer errors
The ridiculous money Tottenham forked out per game for Nuno this season

It seems Bellingham didn’t think much of the Liverpool speculation, but it might be unwise to go tweeting stuff like that that could be dug up later.

The Reds surely remain one of the realistic contenders to one day sign Bellingham, who has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, City and Chelsea.

More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.