Brazilian fans destroy VAR after it rules out goal

Brazilian football fans have supposedly destroyed a VAR monitor after it ruled out a goal for their team.

There’s not much detail given in this tweet from the Football For All account, but there’s an image of the supporters gathering round to destroy the much-hated technology…

VAR continues to come in for criticism, particularly with the slightly chaotic way it’s been implemented in the Premier League.

Still, at least on this occasion we can truly say the VAR’s call was…overturned.

