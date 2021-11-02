Hakim Ziyech casts away halftime criticism from some Chelsea fans with early second-half opener against Malmo

Despite being told he ‘needs to quit’ Chelsea by one fan after a frustrating first-half for the Blues against Malmo, Hakim Ziyech rallied back to fire his side into the lead early in the second period.

Some Chelsea fans singled out the playmaker after Thomas Tuchel’s side failed to score against their Swedish opposition in the first-half of a tie that they’re heavily favoured in.

Ziyech has endured a difficult time since joining the Stamford Bridge outfit, experiencing lengthy spells outside of the starting lineup at times after failing to show much consistency.

The Blues created plenty of chances in the first-half, but failed to show the clinical touch and decisiveness needed to take the lead. Some fans clearly thought that Ziyech was to blame for the woes.

Despite intense criticism from some of the west London club’s supporters at halftime, Ziyech actually fired the Blues into the lead just 10 minutes after the break.

The ball was sent down the line to Callum Hudson-Odoi after Kai Havertz showed some lovely footwork, Hudson-Odoi then sent a lovely low cross to the far post, where Ziyech was on hand to tap into the net.

Here is how some of the Chelsea faithful reacted to Ziyech’s contributions – or apparent lack thereof – in the opening 45 minutes:

Is it possible to sell Ziyech at half time?? — Davies Kibinda (@DavisKibinda) November 2, 2021

Embarrassing first half, pull ziyech, azpi & Alonso off — ??KAKAROTO?? (@AAsmoke) November 2, 2021

Very frustrating half that .

Nothing popping off upfront .

•Harvetz is working hard but the two Wingbacks &Hakim Ziyech needs to do a lot more .

Less attempts on target so far and chance creation is little too ? — Bollingoali9 . ???? (@KingReturn9) November 2, 2021

Ziyech needs to quit Chelsea — Samuel Njuguna (@njuguna_sam_) November 2, 2021

It’s not like we’re terrible, but we aren’t sharp enough, and there actually have been a few Malmo scares. Their fans are amazing though tbf — ?? (@Moinul123) November 2, 2021

Alonso and Ziyech are actually a curse to this club. — Mike ? (@spairog) November 2, 2021

Please Ziyech shouldn’t start the second half — Dr. PaulWacky???? (@paul_uwakmfon) November 2, 2021

Only 2 months till we can sell Ziyech and I’m counting every day until then — . (@SilvaCFC_) November 2, 2021

HT Malmo 0-0 Chelsea Lotsa possession but no real chances Kai bright

Ruben our most active player Ziyech poorer with each min Alonslow nerfing ChO. Always overstretching, offering nothing to help ChO WBs too slow Need more penetration — Nicholas Benedict (@N1cBenedict) November 2, 2021

Ziyech endured an up and down debut season for the Blues and it’s looked even more troublesome for the ace so far this term, fans will be hoping that this goal gives him the confidence to kick on.