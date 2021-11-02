Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is set to return from injury after the upcoming international break.

According to reports, via The Sun, the Belgian striker is set for a return to action within the next 10 days as opposed to the fears that suggested he could be out for a whole month.

Lukaku, a big money summer signing from Italian Champions Inter Milan, has been out with an ankle injury since Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Swedish side Malmo FF in the Champions League on October 20th.

Prior to the injury the former Manchester United player had scored four goals for Chelsea in 11 appearances, also providing one assist.

However, the 28-year-old had hit a bit of barren spell more recently, failing to score in his last seven matches in all competitions.

With, Lukaku being the one player who Chelsea signed this summer on the back of a successful Champions League campaign and solid top four finish in the Premier League, Chelsea have upped their credentials to push on and be a genuine contender in the Premier League for the title.

If Lukaku is close to returning to full fitness, then there is a chance that he could be called up for international duty. But if that was to occur it could cause some big problems if his injury is aggravated further.

Chelsea are currently playing Malmo in the Champions League, and are being held to a goal less draw as it stands at half-time.