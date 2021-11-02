Although there is no expectation for Antonio Conte to be handed a massive war chest to improve the Tottenham Hotspur squad, the club have invested significantly with their contract for the tactician.

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), the initial 18-month contract that Spurs have handed to Conte is worth around £20m.

The club shared in their official announcement that the deal includes the option to extend as they look to get their season back on track after a dismal end to Nuno Espirito Santo’s short reign.

Nuno kicked off his time at Spurs in great fashion, as victories in his first three top-flight matches for the north London outfit saw him named the Premier League Manager of the Month for August.

The former Wolves boss then couldn’t stop his side from losing five of their next seven Premier League fixtures, including defeats to rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United, as well as Crystal Palace.

Daniel Levy decided that a change was necessary after the convincing defeat to a sloppy Man United side and they’ve now managed to appoint the man that they seemed destined to land this summer.

The Telegraph reiterate that Conte rejected Spurs in June, citing his preference to take a break after a successful spell at Inter Milan that ended abruptly.

Conte clearly feels as though he’s had enough time to recharge as he’s now signed up for the mission to push Tottenham back towards Champions League contention after a poor run of form.

The 52-year-old might well be the perfect man to lead Spurs to their first trophy since the League Cup in February 2008, given his success with the likes of Juventus, Inter and of course Chelsea.

Conte hit the ground running when he took charge of Chelsea, winning the Premier League title in his first season in charge, before he was sacked after his second campaign with the Blues.

Considering the former midfielder’s work to reestablish Inter Milan as a force to be reckoned with in his two years at the San Siro, the Spurs project seems to be one that he’s got all the tools to succeed in.