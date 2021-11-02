Antonio Conte is close to completing his first signing as Tottenham manager.

The new Tottenham boss was confirmed to be taking over the club earlier today and he and Spurs are already busy trying to build the squad that the Italian is after.

According to The Sun via Rudy Galetti, AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie is close to agreeing personal terms with the North London club.

His contract will reportedly be worth £165k per week.

The Sun also reports that Kessie was linked to Spurs in the summer, with Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici meeting with Kessie’s agent in August.

The Ivorian international would certainly add some quality to the Tottenham centre midfield. And with the 24-year-old out of contract in the coming summer it would be a no brainer for Spurs to go for him.

The report also indicates that Conte was a huge fan of Kessie and tried to sign him two years ago while he was managing at Inter Milan.

Kessie is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs after January 1, and there is likely to be many suitors for his signature if Spurs cannot confirm an agreement before then.