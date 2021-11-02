Antonio Conte pictured with Tottenham shirt ahead of official announcement

Antonio Conte to Tottenham is a done deal.

Earlier today, pictures did the rounds as all suggestions were that an official announcement was imminent, and that announcement has now come.

See below for Conte holding up the Spurs shirt after it was confirmed that he’d be replacing Nuno Espirito Santo in charge of the north London giants.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Conte said: “I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again.

“Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.

“I can’t wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.”

Conte also explained why he didn’t take over in the summer when he was first linked with the Tottenham job.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching,” he said.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”

Fabio Paratici added: “We are delighted to welcome Antonio to the Club. His track record speaks for itself, with vast experience and trophies in both Italy and England.

“I know first-hand the qualities Antonio can bring to us, having worked with him at Juventus, and look forward to seeing his work with our talented group of players.”

Conte has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season and looks an exciting appointment for Spurs.

Nuno was sacked after a poor start to the season, and serial winner Conte should be a huge upgrade.