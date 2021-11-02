(Video) Fati scores thunderbolt to give Barcelona Champions League lifeline

Champions League
La Masia academy graduate Ansu Fati scored with a powerful volley to give Barcelona a big boost to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Fati scored the opening goal against Dynamo Kyiv after a cross from Oscar Mingueza was deflected up into the air at the perfect height for the young Spaniard to rifle the ball into the roof of the net.

You can watch the full video below.

Fati’s goal ensured Barcelona won the game and it puts them on six points and second in the group with ties against Benfica and group leaders Bayern Munich vital to deciding whether Barca can make it through to the knockout stages.

