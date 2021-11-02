Icelandic midfielder Emil Palsson suffered a cardiac arrest in the 12th minute of a Norwegian second division match, according to the Independent.

Monday’s fixture between Sogndal and Stjordals-Blink was suspended after the 28-year-old collapsed.

Sogndal confirmed in a statement that Palsson suffered a ‘cardiac arrest’ in the 12th minute, adding that he was flown to Haukeland Hospital for further treatment.

Sogndal have since shared that Palsson is ‘awake’ and ‘doing well under the circumstances’ as he remains in Haukeland Hospital for the coming days.

Some images of the harrowing moment can be seen below:

The statement from Sogndal, who have Palsson on loan from Norwegian top-flight side Sarpsborg 08, can be read below:

“Midfielder Emil Palsson had a cardiac arrest in the 12th minute of play. Palsson was successfully resuscitated and then flown to Haukeland Hospital for further examination and treatment.”

Sogndal have now offered an update on Palsson, thanking the medical staff for their lifesaving efforts and the football community for the support they’ve received since the scary incident:

“Sogndal Football would like to thank you for the enormous support we have received in connection with the incident related to Emil Palsson at Fosshaugane Campus last night.”

“Emil is awake, and is doing well under the circumstances. He will be further examined and treated at Haukeland University Hospital in the coming days.”

“We would especially like to thank the health personnel who contributed quickly and professionally on the track.”

“We would also like to thank the audience for the respect they showed when the situation arose.”

“It is now important that the club has peace of mind to focus on this weekend’s match.”

Palsson has played in Norway for the last four years and won a cap for Iceland back in January 2016.

It’s always incredibly sad to hear of moments like this in football, thankfully medical personnel were on hand to resuscitate Palsson and the midfielder is now being monitored and treated in hospital.