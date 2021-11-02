Liverpool working to beat Arsenal to transfer of £68million midfield maestro

Liverpool are reportedly working to beat Arsenal to the transfer of Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Goncalves in a potential £68million deal.

The classy attacking midfielder has impressed a great deal in recent times, looking like a similar talent to Bruno Fernandes, who has been a big hit since Manchester United signed him from Sporting in January 2020.

It now looks like Liverpool could be the next club to raid the Portuguese giants, with Goncalves being lined up in a deal likely to cost around £68m.

Arsenal have also been linked with the 23-year-old in recent times, but Todo Fichajes now suggest Liverpool are the ones in pole position to get the signing done.

LFC lost Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer and are yet to replace him, with Goncalves perhaps ideal to give them more spark and goal threat from the middle of the park.

The Portugal international could also end up being an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.