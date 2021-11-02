Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved to be the saviour for Manchester United in the Champions League.

Ronaldo scored what could prove to be two vital goals in United’s away draw with Atalanta.

The brace of goals let Ronaldo break a brand new record for the club he returned to after leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

Tonight Ronaldo became the oldest ever player to score two or more goals in a single game for Manchester United the Champions League.

2 – Cristiano Ronaldo (36y & 270d) is the oldest player to score 2+ goals in a single game for Manchester United in European competition.

The fact that United are having to rely on Ronaldo so often is a damning sign for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. But the man dubbed by many as ‘Mr Champions League’ once again produced the goods to save United from having a make or break game in their next fixture against Spanish Side Villarreal.

Thanks to the 2-2 draw tonight United remain on top of Group F and now know that a win against Villarreal in their next game will secure their spot in the last 16.

In addition to the earlier remarkable stat, Ronaldo has now increased his lead as the top ever goalscorer in the Champions League and he has also now scored or assisted 50% of The Red Devils goals since returning this summer.

Even though Ronaldo was criticised earlier in the season for his lack of pressing, he continues to score the most vital of goals to give United and Solskjaer continuous lifelines.