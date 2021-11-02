Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly pursuing a potential transfer deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The France international has shone in La Liga and it seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a big move, and possibly for a big fee.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona could be set to add him to their list of targets if Xavi takes over as manager, but the report also mentions interest from both Man Utd and Chelsea in the player who would likely cost around €80million to prise away from his current employers.

Kounde could be ideal for Chelsea’s needs at the moment, as the Blues face a real worry over the future of Antonio Rudiger, who is nearing the end of his contract.

The Germany international has been a key player for Thomas Tuchel’s side, and would be a hard player to replace, though Kounde might be one of the best candidates to do it.

The 22-year-old is one of the finest young players in Europe at the moment and could also be the ideal long-term successor to veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge.

United, meanwhile, could also do well to try signing another centre-back despite bringing in Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer.

The Red Devils have struggled so far this season, with Harry Maguire not really looking his old self, and one could understand the club’s desire to try signing Kounde as an upgrade.

Elsewhere, there is surely also room to shift out squad players like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in favour of a more proven talent like Kounde.