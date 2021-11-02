Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has urged his old club to bring in a new wide forward in the January transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the ex-Red made it clear that he still felt Jurgen Klopp’s side were Premier League title favourites, but that they could do with more options up front to help them over the course of the season.

“In my opinion another winger that carries a goal threat will help a lot with all the competitions Liverpool find themselves in,” Thomas said.

“It looks set up to be a three horse race and I can’t see any of the other teams playing consistently enough to be a wildcard.

“I would still put my money on Liverpool to win it, especially with Salah in the form that he is. Van Dijk is still working his way back to being 100% and as the season progresses that will be vital.”

Liverpool have been superb to watch for much of this season, but they suffered a surprise setback in their last league game when Brighton came back from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Thomas warned that LFC will have to recover from this quickly in order to keep up with league leaders Chelsea.

“Brighton are a really good team and they’ve shown that consistently under Potter,” Thomas said. “They play good football and his tactical knowledge is there for all to see.

“They started off slow but were always a threat to Liverpool. Liverpool looked a bit leggy after not getting the third goal.

“They need to pick themselves up and go again because Chelsea are looking very dangerous.”