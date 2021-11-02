Bid prepared: Arsenal lining up striker transfer swoop

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a transfer swoop for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as they prepare for the departure of Alexandre Lacazette.

The Serbia international has struggled in his time with Madrid, and the latest Arsenal FC transfer news suggests Gunners boss Mikel Arteta could now take advantage.

Jovic looks like he’d fit in well at Arsenal, but some fans may be concerned about his drop in form since his move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Real.

Despite looking like a future star of the game with his superb performances in the Bundesliga, it just hasn’t happened for Jovic in Spain so far, and it might not happen for him in the Premier League either.

Luka Jovic is being linked with Arsenal
Arsenal need more bodies up front, however, as it looks like Lacazette will soon be heading out of the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman is yet to sign a new contract and will be a free agent in the summer, so Jovic could have a key role to play in Arteta’s squad.

