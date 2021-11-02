A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo allowed Manchester United to scrape a 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League.

Thanks to the result United remain in control of their potential progression from Group F but will need to beat Villarreal in their next Champions League game to ensure they the knockout stages.

But despite that there were some extremely dodgy performances for United tonight as well as some very impressive ones.

Here’s how they fared:

David de Gea (5) Not challenged too often tonight but was still the busier of the two goalkeepers. Poor error for Atalanta’s opener and failed to come off his line for Duvan Zapata’s second half goal, though he is ultimately not to blame for it.

Aaron Wan Bissaka (6) Continues to be a dilemma for United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in terms of attacking output. Offered next to nothing except for a passing option in the middle and attacking thirds but defensively quite solid again.

Eric Bailly (8) One error in not tracking Zapata for his goal but put in a vital block against him in the first half to prevent a second goal. Numerous vital blocks and interceptions proving why he can be such a big asset for United when he plays. Comfortable playing out from the back as well.

Atalanta (1.62) 2-2 (1.07) Man Utd — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) November 2, 2021

Raphael Varane (7) Calming presence during his time on the pitch and was practically flawless in the opening 38 minutes before being forced off due to a hamstring injury.

Harry Maguire (3) After a solid game at the weekend it would have been a good game to prove he can get back to the levels he showed in the Euros and last season. But once again, he was a liability at times at the back and made some silly errors that fortunately for United were unpunished, largely thanks to Bailly saving his bacon.

Luke Shaw (6) Solid at the back and competent going forward, no where near his best performance but was certainly not a burden like he was against Liverpool.

Scott McTominay (7) Another good display from the Scotsman and played a large proportion on a yellow card before being subbed off for Jadon Sancho. Good work rate on and off the ball showing why he is a favourite of Solskjaer in most big games.

Paul Pogba (2) A frankly shocking display from the French international. Nearly gifted a goal in the first half but was bailed out by Bailly. Dispossessed 10 times in the first half alone. Deserved to be hooked early in the second half.

? Paul Pogba lost possession 10 times in the first half, more than any other Manchester United player #UCL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 2, 2021

Bruno Fernandes (6) Got an assist for Ronaldo’s first equalizer and was often at the centre of anything positive in the first half that United did. Faded in the second half after Marten De Roon was tasked with man marking the Portuguese. Some poor passes in the second half from easy positions summed up his second half. Hooked for Donny van de Beek who was involved in the equaliser and nearly bagged a late late winner.

Marcus Rashford (3) Quiet night from him and didn’t threaten Atalanta’s defence at all. Deserved to be substituted early on in the second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo (9) Saved United once again with two brilliant goals. Off the ball worked hard for the team as well. Literally taking the game by the scruff of the neck for both goals.

2 – Cristiano Ronaldo (36y & 270d) is the oldest player to score 2+ goals in a single game for Manchester United in European competition. Evergreen. #ATAMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2021

Subs:

Mason Greenwood (6) Involved in both goals but otherwise a quiet night for the 20-year-old

Nemanja Matic (6) Solid enough but also had some sloppy passes when on the pitch.

Edinson Cavani (6) Quiet night off the bench. Typically getting himself everywhere but like many others gave away some sloppy passes.

Jadon Sancho (N/A) Not enough time to justify a true rating. But when involved looked bright enough.

Donny van de Beek (N/A) Again not on long enough to justify a rating but involved in the equaliser and nearly scored a winner at the death.