PSG ready to terminate Sergio Ramos’ contract already as they fear signing was a “mistake”

Paris Saint-Germain could reportedly be ready to terminate the contract of summer signing Sergio Ramos already.

The veteran Spanish centre-back joined PSG from Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, but he’s endured a difficult start to life in the French capital due to a calf injury.

This injury has prevented Ramos from playing for PSG so far, and it seems there are serious doubts about when he’ll be able to get back onto the pitch.

According to Le Parisien, this has led PSG to question if signing Ramos was a mistake, and they could be prepared to cancel his contract before he manages a single appearance for the club.

This would be a bizarre twist in Ramos’ legendary playing career, with the 35-year-old looking an exciting signing for the Ligue 1 giants when he joined alongside other big names like Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Real Madrid fans will have been disappointed when Ramos left, but it looks increasingly like it was the right decision as his fitness clearly seems to be a serious issue at the moment.

It will be interesting to see what comes of these rumours and what Ramos does next if PSG really do let him go.