Report: Argentina withholds call-ups as it waits on the status of Lionel Messi

November has arrived, and it means another round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for CONMEBOL. Some national teams are announcing their squad for the upcoming international window.

Argentina has yet to announce their call-ups for the upcoming fixtures as manager Lionel Scaloni is holding out to the last possible moment to see if he can have Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi.

According to the TyC Sports journalist Gastón Edul, Scaloni communicated that those summoned rosters would come out after the UEFA Champions League matches. The Argentine tactician waits on the status of three key players: Messi, Leandro Paredes, and Nicolás González.

After favoring his hamstring in last Friday’s match against Lille OSC, leading to Messi exiting at halftime, the 34-year-old underwent an MRI. The Argentine forward has already been ruled out for the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

This international break will see Argentina face Uruguay on the 12th in Montevideo and Brazil on the 16th in San Juan Province. La Albiceleste is sitting comfortably in second place in the qualifying round, so perhaps they could do without Messi for this round and allow for Scaloni to take a look at other players.