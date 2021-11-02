Report: David Beckham’s Inter Miami to splash cash on Inter Milan outcast

David Beckham’s Inter Miami has yet to become a powerhouse in MLS despite the glitz and glamour leading up to their first season. Their marquee signing from Europe was Gonzalo Higuaín, but that hasn’t worked out as planned.

Nonetheless, it seems as though the South Florida-based club is ready to dip into the European market as FCInterNews (via AS) reports that Inter Milan forward Alexis Sánchez has received a lucrative offer from an MLS club.

Although no confirmation as to which MLS side has put this offer on the table, the report speculates that it’s Inter Miami. Sánchez reportedly does want to depart the club as his playing time has dwindled following the departure of former manager Antonio Conte.

With Chile continuing to fight for a FIFA World Cup spot, it’s doubtful Sánchez heads to MLS. However, should Chile fall out, perhaps he might be open to a move if he doesn’t see a departure this January window.