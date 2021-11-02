Champions League giants plotting €100m Liverpool transfer raid

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah if they can’t land Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Spanish giants could do with a marquee signing up front to help them finally replace Cristiano Ronaldo, with recent signings like Eden Hazard badly struggling to live up to expectations.

Salah could be ideal for Real after his immense form for Liverpool this season, with the Egypt international taking his game to another level after already looking like one of the best players in the world in his position anyway.

Reports in Spain make it clear that Mbappe remains the priority for Madrid, but there’s always a chance that the PSG superstar will have plenty of other tempting offers as he nears the end of his contract.

Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid?
Salah would be more than a decent Plan B, but Liverpool fans won’t be too happy about this development.

The Reds have also been linked with Mbappe in recent times, and he’s surely the only signing who could come in and really help the club deal with the loss of Salah.

