How William Saliba is working to fight for his Arsenal future after Marseille loan

William Saliba is reportedly working on his English and keeping in touch with his Arsenal team-mates as he prepares to fight for his future at the club.

The French youngster has endured a difficult spell at the Emirates Stadium so far, despite arriving at the club as a huge prospect from Saint-Etienne a few years ago.

It seems Saliba’s future remains slightly uncertain as he spends this season out on loan with Marseille, but the Telegraph have detailed what he’s doing to give himself the best chance of succeeding with the Gunners when he comes back next term.

Arsenal fans will hope this can give Saliba a better chance of finally winning over Mikel Arteta, though it won’t be easy given the competition for places in this Arsenal squad.

Gabriel Magalhaes has proven a fine signing since joining last year, while Ben White was another big-name addition for the north London giants this season.

Saliba has shone for Marseille, however, as he finally starts to show his true potential after a difficult couple of years.

Still only 20 years of age, the defender surely has a big future in the game and seems like a player Arsenal could regret letting go.