“Score at least 5 or don’t bother coming home” – These Chelsea fans react to The Blues line up v Malmo FF

Chelsea FC
Chelsea visit Malmo FF in the Champions League match day four hoping to pick up their third win out of four in the group.

The Blues thrashed Malmo 4-0 in the reverse fixture played at Stamford Bridge and will be hoping for a repeat result tonight.

However, with Chelsea suffering some injury troubles since then their line up for this game sees an entirely new forward line, along with Ruben Loftus-Cheek deputising for N’Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso coming in for Ben Chilwell compared to the last fixture.

Here’s some of the reaction to the team news.

Chelsea fans are expecting to see a positive result for their team tonight, considering the relative stature and quality of the two teams on the field. But they must be aware that in the Champions League any slip up can be punished fatally, and Chelsea will not want to take the risk of going out of the Champions League group as the current holders again.

