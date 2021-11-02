Chelsea visit Malmo FF in the Champions League match day four hoping to pick up their third win out of four in the group.

The Blues thrashed Malmo 4-0 in the reverse fixture played at Stamford Bridge and will be hoping for a repeat result tonight.

However, with Chelsea suffering some injury troubles since then their line up for this game sees an entirely new forward line, along with Ruben Loftus-Cheek deputising for N’Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso coming in for Ben Chilwell compared to the last fixture.

Here’s some of the reaction to the team news.

Score at least 5 or just don’t bother coming home — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) November 2, 2021

Good lineup. Excited to watch Ruben Loftus Cheek and Hudson Odoi. Hopefully we see Pulisic off the bench as well. Come on Chelsea — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) November 2, 2021

N'Golo Kante complained of some muscle tightness in training yesterday which is why he didn't travel with the #CFC squad to face Malmo tonight. A repeat of the Norwich absence. Just a precaution, should be fine for Burnley. #MALCHE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) November 2, 2021

Although Malmo are about as weak as it gets in the Champions League, even a draw would see Chelsea at risk of ending the group with nervy matches vs Juventus and Zenit. So, Thomas Tuchel opts for strength from the start. #CFC #UCL — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 2, 2021

? Did Saul Niguez make the starting XI for Chelsea? ? Villa

? Zenit

? Spurs

? Villa

? Man City

? Juve

? Saints

? Brentford

? Malmoe

? Norwich

? Saints

? Newcastle

? Malmoe ? Slow start… — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 2, 2021

Excited for another CHO start on the left

Excited for another Ruben start

Excited for the prospect of a Kai goal

Excited for the prospect of a clean-sheet

Excited for a possible Harvey Vale debut — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) November 2, 2021

Chelsea fans are expecting to see a positive result for their team tonight, considering the relative stature and quality of the two teams on the field. But they must be aware that in the Champions League any slip up can be punished fatally, and Chelsea will not want to take the risk of going out of the Champions League group as the current holders again.