Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has changed his mind about Leicester City playmaker James Maddison following some transfer talk involving the Foxes ace during the summer.

The Gunners showed some interest in Maddison in the summer, as CaughtOffside reported at the time, and Thomas also spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside about how enthusiastic he’d be about a move to sign the England international.

“I like Maddison and I am definitely for Arsenal pushing this move through. We need to act fast,” Thomas told CaughtOffside in the summer.

Now, however, Thomas is not as convinced that Maddison needs to be a priority – thanks to the superb form of Emile Smith Rowe for Arsenal this season.

The 21-year-old has risen through Arsenal’s academy to become a key player in Mikel Arteta’s side, and put in another big performance in the 2-0 win over Leicester City this season, whereas Maddison ended up being kept pretty quiet by the Gunners.

“ESR has been in really good form, carrying the ball and getting into goal scoring positions which is what you want to see from him,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“I think long term you will see him in a more central position, but right now I think that left hand side suits him really well. It means he is able to pick the ball up already on the half turn and have a view of the whole pitch going forwards. His ability to move with the ball and bounce passes off Lacazette or Aubameyang is really good too.

“I think Maddison gives you a different threat, but for me another signing in the middle is more of a must now. Having said that, Lokonga has looked good since coming in, bar the mistake against Palace, but he is still young.”