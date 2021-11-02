The ridiculous money Tottenham forked out per game for Nuno this season

Tottenham were so fed up with Nuno Espirito Santo that they were reportedly ready to pay £14million to sack the Portuguese tactician early.

The former Wolves manager lasted just four months in the job at Spurs, taking charge of only ten Premier League games before being axed by the north London club.

Clearly, most Spurs fans will be glad that Daniel Levy took the decision he did, but it might also make for painful reading to see the Sun explain that this means they paid £1.4m per Premier League game for Nuno.

That really is a shocking waste of money after witnessing so many poor performances from this Tottenham team, who have five wins and five defeats so far, while only rock-bottom Norwich City have scored fewer goals so far.

Tottenham need to make sure they get their next managerial appointment right, as Nuno is bound to go down as one of the worst we’ve seen from the Premier League’s big six in a long, long time.

Spurs aren’t exactly strapped for cash, but they also surely can’t afford to be blowing this kind of money on a mediocre manager again.

