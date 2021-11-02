Video: Cristiano Ronaldo rescues Man United with late volley after Greenwood flick against Atalanta

Manchester United were rescued by Cristiano Ronaldo yet again this evening as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner smashed in a late volley to salvage a draw for the Red Devils against Atalanta.

Having already provided Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a fighting chance on the stroke of halftime by rounding off a silky team move, Ronaldo chased the ball relentlessly in the 91st minute of the tie.

Ronaldo dribbled around the area and it looked like United had been dispossessed but Mason Greenwood kept the ball in their court and then sprang into action to show his quality.

With the ball floating in the air, the 20-year-old managed to flick it across to Ronaldo, who drilled the ball into the bottom corner with a lovely volley from the edge of the area.

See More: Video: VAR awards Duvan Zapata goal for Atalanta despite offside protests from Man United

No way Ronaldo! ??? How does he keep on doing this! Such a clean volley to rescue Man Utd yet again! pic.twitter.com/UaVyRFQsy6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Fati scores thunderbolt to give Barcelona Champions League lifeline Video: VAR awards Duvan Zapata goal for Atalanta despite offside protests from Man United (Video) Gnabry scores lovely back-heeled finish for Bayern Munich

Ronaldo has now returned nine goals in 11 appearances since he returned to Old Trafford this summer, proving that he’s as clutch and reliable in the big moments as ever this evening.