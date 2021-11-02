Villarreal club President Fernando Roig is convinced that current club manager Unai Emery is not distracted by the rumours linking him to the vacant managerial position at Newcastle United.

Reports have emerged that have been linking the 49-year-old Spaniard with the Newcastle job following the takeover of PIF and the sacking of former Toon boss Steve Bruce.

Sky Sports reported that Roig, who has been the president of the Spanish outfit since 1997, said that he hasn’t heard anything from Newcastle and that he is sure Emery’s mind is not distracted by the rumours.

Emery won Villarreal’s first ever trophy last season, beating Manchester United on penalties in the 2020/21 Europa League Final.

As a result, despite finishing in 7th place in La Liga last season, The Yellow Submarine has been able to compete in this seasons Champions League Group Stage, drawing Manchester United as one of the teams in their group.

Villarreal face Young Boys in the Champions League tonight, but according to the report Newcastle want to appoint the Spaniard by the time the weekend comes in order to stop the rot.