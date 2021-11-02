(Video) Gnabry scores lovely back-heeled finish for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry scored a cheeky back heel to put Bayern two goals to the good against Benfica.

Gnabry’s goal came after a lovely sequence of play involving Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski, where Kimmich played a beautiful pass in behind the Benfica defense which Lewandwoski ran onto and squared for Gnabry to convert.

You can see the full video below.

Provider Lewandowski scored the opening goal of the night, before Gnabry doubled the advantage.

However, Benfica have pulled one goal back and will be hoping that they can turn around the scoreline against the 2020 Champions League winners.

