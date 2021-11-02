Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry scored a cheeky back heel to put Bayern two goals to the good against Benfica.

Gnabry’s goal came after a lovely sequence of play involving Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski, where Kimmich played a beautiful pass in behind the Benfica defense which Lewandwoski ran onto and squared for Gnabry to convert.

You can see the full video below.

Lewandowski ?? Gnabry A lethal combination for Bayern… That flicked finish is just filthy ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/KU5RC93RWd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021

Provider Lewandowski scored the opening goal of the night, before Gnabry doubled the advantage.

However, Benfica have pulled one goal back and will be hoping that they can turn around the scoreline against the 2020 Champions League winners.