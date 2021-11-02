Video: Manchester United fall behind to Atalanta in David de Gea blunder as Josip Ilicic is left in space

Manchester United have found themselves trailing to Atalanta once again, after a sloppy defensive showing led to Josip Ilicic netting in the 11th minute of the Champions League tie.
A deflection knocked the ball into the path of Duvan Zapata to start the move, with the Colombian forward then skipping down the left side, before tricking Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a tidy heel chop.
Zapata looked up and picked out Ilicic with a nice pass, the Atalanta attacker was left in plenty of space by Luke Shaw and the England international was duly punished for not tracking the run.
Ilicic drilled a strike towards goal, which appeared to be directed straight at David de Gea, though the ball ended up in the back of the net after a blunder from the United goalkeeper.
De Gea got a hand to the shot but effectively swept it into the back of the net in a shaky moment.
Atalanta lead Man Utd! ???
A familiar situation arises for the Red Devils once again!
Just like at Old Trafford in matchday three, there’s work for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men to do in Bergamo… pic.twitter.com/QMgI8KpyGa
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2021
Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.
It looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have found themselves unstuck against Atalanta once again, are they be capable of pulling off a second-half comeback this time around though?