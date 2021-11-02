Video: Cristiano Ronaldo bags equaliser for Man United right before halftime after Bruno Fernandes backheel assist vs Atalanta

In the first minute of stoppage time during the first-half of Manchester United’s Champions League clash against Atalanta, Cristiano Ronaldo ensured that the Red Devils headed into the break all square.

After some brilliant dribbling from Paul Pogba on the left side, the ball was played into Scott McTominay.

The United academy graduate looked as composed as ever as he slotted the ball into Bruno Fernandes, who sparked a silky team move by shuttling the ball across to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo laid the ball off to Mason Greenwood, who drilled a pass into the area to pick out the smart run by Fernandes.

The playmaker controlled the ball before rewarding Ronaldo for darting into the area with an inch-perfect backheel pass, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner took a touch before slotting into the net.

This is a perfect example of the silky attacking play that United are capable of, it’s clear that the club’s frontmen have superb quality, they just need to get things flowing much more often.

Ronaldo capped off a brilliant team move that marked his eighth goal in 11 appearances since returning to the club.

The 36-year-old is unsurprisingly proving that he’s got the clinical ability to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team to the next level, but United have very little to show for it due to their sloppy overall performances.

