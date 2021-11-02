Video: VAR awards Duvan Zapata goal for Atalanta despite offside protests from Man United

In the 55th minute of this evening’s Champions League tie between Atalanta and Manchester United, nightmare struck for the Red Devils as they ended up on the wrong side of a VAR review.

Eric Bailly was left to look as though he was stuck in the mud when defender Jose Luis Palomino lifted a lovely ball over the top of the United defence.

Bailly completely failed to track the run of Duvan Zapata, who was left free to bear down on goal and score from close-range.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw both raised their arms in offside protests as the pass was played behind their line, offside was initially ruled but a VAR review overturned that decision and granted the goal.

Zapata has been rewarded with a goal on a night that he’s looked very dangerous on, the Colombian striker notched the assist for Atalanta’s opener with some superb play.

Pictures from RTE Sport and beIN Sports.

Even though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils may feel hard done by after the tight decision, their defending has not been good enough again tonight and they can’t make any excuses.