An incredible statistic has emerged that reveals just how good Trent Alexander-Arnold has been at assisting with goals.

The stat highlights Alexander-Arnolds attacking exploits, including his contributions from tonight’s game against Atletico Madrid, where he has provided the assists for two goals.

It reveals that only Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has had a hand in creating more goals than the England right-back since the start of the 2018-19 season, with the Belgian midfielder providing 51 goals to Alexander-Arnold’s 44.

44 – Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Kevin De Bruyne (51) has more assists among Premier League players in all competitions than Trent Alexander-Arnold (44). Spark. pic.twitter.com/TbaV3jwobp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 3, 2021

The first goal he provided tonight was a beautiful deep cross, something of a trademark for him, that bounced in front of Jan Oblak and behind the Atletico Madrid centre backs and found Diogo Jota who only needed to head the ball home.

The second was a cross-cum-shot that ended a nice sequence of Liverpool play when Sadio Mane managed to get his foot onto the end of the driven ball and guide it past the stricken Oblak.

Liverpool are currently two goals ahead at Anfield against Diego Simeone’s normally resolute side, with the added handicap of having Felipe dismissed for a combination of a bad foul and dissent.

Bar an absolute disaster Liverpool can consider themselves as having progressed into the last 16 of the Champions League.