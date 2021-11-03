Barcelona attacker set for new contract signalling end of Man United and Chelsea pursuit

Manchester United and Chelsea were two clubs rumoured to be interested in Barcelona wide-attacker Ousmane Dembele. However, according to recent reports, the French winger is now edging closer to extending his contract at the Nou Camp.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claims Dembele, 24, is keen to commit to a new three-year deal.

Despite joining Barcelona in 2017 following an eye-watering £121.5m move from Borussia Dortmund, Dembele’s time in La Liga has so far failed to live up to expectations.

Riddled with injuries, the 24-year-old’s four years at Barcelona has seen him start in just 54 domestic matches.

However, despite his torrid times with fitness and injuries, the Frenchman’s ability has still appealed to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Last summer saw both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United and Thomas Tuchel’s heavily linked with offering the winger an escape from his Catalan nightmare.

However, after a transfer failed to materialise, Dembele remained with Barcelona and is now understood to be in line for a shock new contract.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

There is no denying Dembele’s ability.

His 2016-17 season with Borussia Dortmund is up with one of the best individual campaigns, ever.

After featuring in 50 matches, in all competitions, Dembele was directly involved in an impressive 32 goals – numbers that earned him his blockbuster move to Barcelona.

However, following what has been a heartbreaking time for the winger, echoed by the fact he’s just featured in just one Champions League so far this season – despite being one of the best on his day, it’s fair to say that both Premier League clubs dodged a summer bullet.

That doesn’t mean that fans of football won’t be hoping the attacker can recapture some of his best form though – witnessing his rise in the Bundesliga was a joy to watch and there is no reason why he can’t get back to where he was – so long as he can fully recover from his spate of injuries, that is.