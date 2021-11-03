Big-name Bayern Munich defender interested in move to Newcastle United

Despite sitting inside the Premier League’s relegation zone and having so far failed to replace former manager Steve Bruce, newly taken over Newcastle United are reportedly still targeting some of Europe’s biggest names.

That’s according to German journalist Christian Falk, who claims the Magpies have already held talks with the representatives of Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule.

TRUE ? There were talks between @NUFC and the Management of Niklas Süle (@FCBayern) three weeks ago. The defender is interested in the project of Newcastle @SPORTBILD pic.twitter.com/tNTNufkvVk — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 3, 2021

Sule, 26, has been with Bayern Munich since his £18m move from Hoffenheim back in 2017.

Since his arrival at the Allianz Arena, the commanding defender has gone on to feature in 149 matches, in all competitions.

Although Sule, a fully-fledged Germany international, continues to play a big part in Julian Nagelsmann’s first-team plans – which is echoed by the fact he has started eight of his side’s first 10 league matches in the new 2021-22 season, the centre-back’s contract is set to expire in the summer.

Should he fail to agree to an extension with his current club, the player would be eligible to reach a pre-contract agreement with Newcastle United as early as January 2022.

Although it has been claimed that the Bayern Munich defender is keen on the prospect of playing for the world’s richest club – it goes without saying, any potential move is likely to hinge on whether or not the Magpies can turn their season around.

Expecting a Champions League winner to turn out for a side heading for England’s second tier is unheard of – therefore, first on the Magpies’ to-do list should be working out which manager is best qualified to keep them in the Premier League.