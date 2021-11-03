Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini facing fraud charges over alleged illegal $2m payment

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini are reportedly facing fraud charges after a six-year investigation into two men who were once the most powerful figures in world football.

Blatter, former Fifa president, and Platini, who held the same role at Uefa, have long been seen as corrupt figures in the game and the Financial Times now report that they’re once again attracting controversy.

The duo have been investigated over an alleged illegal payment from Blatter to Platini worth around $2milllion.

Blatter, 85, and Platini, 65, now face a trial within months at federal criminal court in Switzerland, with the Swiss Attorney General’s office saying on Tuesday: “This payment damaged Fifa’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini.”

Platini has previously protested his innocence, and continues to be marred in other controversies, such as the handling of Qatar being awarded the 2022 World Cup.

It’s a sad state of affairs for Platini in particular, with the Frenchman once regarded as one of the greats of the game from his playing days.

The former attacking midfielder was one of the finest players of his generation, winning a host of major honours for Juventus and the French national team, whilst also winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or for three years in a row.