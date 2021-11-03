Manchester United are reportedly preparing to try and strike a transfer deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The Croatia international is heading towards being a free agent next summer, and Man Utd hope to reach an agreement with him this winter when he’ll be free to negotiate a move abroad for next season, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Red Devils may understandably be tempted by Brozovic due to his contract situation, but overall it’s a puzzling piece of transfer news when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has Donny van de Beek as a similar option in his squad.

United could surely focus on handing more playing time to Van de Beek in the near future, rather than allowing a quality player to just warm the bench and pave the way for more needless spending.

Even if Brozovic will be a free agent, it doesn’t make sense to fork out on his wages and other likely fees for agents and so on, when Van de Beek could offer something similar and is barely being used.

Todo Fichajes suggest Brozovic could be being targeted due to the doubts over Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford, but they don’t really fulfil a similar role in the middle of the park.

Solskjaer may just be keen to bring in a replacement on the cheap, however, as Pogba is another player nearing the end of his current contract.