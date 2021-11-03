“He has so much potential” – Tuchel responds to Chelsea ace’s performance in rare CL appearance

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken out on the performance of Ruben Loftus-Cheek in last night’s Champions League win over Malmo.

The 25-year-old is not usually a regular starter for Chelsea, but was handed a rare opportunity in the Champions League yesterday evening, with Tuchel noting that it was the player’s first start in the competition since 2015.

Still, it seems pretty clear that the German tactician is a big admirer of Loftus-Cheek, as he praised him as a player with huge potential who can have more of a role in his squad if he carries on playing at his best level…

Chelsea fans will be pleased to hear this, as Loftus-Cheek is one of a number of talented homegrown players in this CFC squad.

The England international hasn’t quite hit the heights of players like Mason Mount and Reece James, but he’s had bad luck with injuries and may now be showing signs of turning his form around.