Following an abysmal period, Tottenham Hotspur appears set to offload midfielder Harry Winks in the January transfer window.

CaughtOffside exclusively reported that Daniel Levy is prepared to sanction a January move for the English midfielder.

Having fallen way down in former manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s pecking order, Winks’ playing time so far this season has seen him start in just one Premier League match.

Although this week saw Santo replaced with former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte (BBC Sport), Winks’ game-time is not expected to improve.

Paving the way for a winter exit, CaughtOffside understands that both Everton and Aston Villa are early frontrunners to land the industrious midfielder.

Everton has been on the lookout for a new midfielder for quite some time – after missing out on Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek, the Toffees turned their attention to Winks – who could prove to be a cost-effective alternative.

One person who feels the Merseyside club should look to Winks, who could be an ‘upgrade’ on their current squad, is former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan, who while speaking exclusively to Football Insider, said: “No disrespect to Tom Davies, but Harry Winks would be an upgrade.

“He’s a player who can control games very well.

“A loan move would be best in my opinion. It would allow him to get some games under his belt because it’s obviously not working out at Tottenham.

“Everton could do with a player like Winks in their midfield to help rekindle the form they showed at the start of the season.

“Between the two wingers – Gray and Townsend – who have been so impressive this season, Calvert-Lewin returning to fitness, and potentially Winks in the side, there’s a nice balance there.”

Winks, a previous England international, currently has three years left on his deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and despite being keen to move on, any potential transfer in January is understood to be on loan – although a future deal could very well include an option to buy.