Marouane Fellaini admits he cried when he find out David Moyes had been sacked as Manchester United manager back in 2014.

The Scottish tactician is now doing great work at West Ham as he prepares for his 1000th game in management, but for some he will always be remembered for being the man who failed at Man Utd as they begun the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Moyes had previously been highly regarded for the work he was doing at Everton, but few would have had him down as the natural successor to a giant of the game like Ferguson at a big club like United.

Fellaini, however, has spoken about just how much he admires Moyes, having played for him with both Everton and United.

We imagine most Red Devils supporters didn’t have this reaction, but Fellaini revealed to The Athletic that he cried when Moyes was axed at Old Trafford.

“I was sad for him when he was sacked because I know how much he wanted to succeed,” the Belgian said. “If you asked all the players at Everton what they think of Moyes, they’ll say how much of a nice person he is. He brought me to England, then signed me for Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I can never say anything bad about him.

“I’ve said this since the beginning… if you give Moyes time, he will make a team. I’ve watched West Ham a few times this season — they’ve become a side that’s difficult to beat.

“If I’m honest, I cried when I found out Moyes lost his job at Manchester United. I thought he was going to stay for a long time. It was a sad day. I went to his office to say goodbye, before he said bye to everyone. I told him, ‘Good luck’. But it was a difficult time for me.

“Moyes is a top man, he has a big heart. That’s why maybe he didn’t succeed at Manchester United — because he’s too nice.

“He went to Spain, he went to Sunderland and then got the job at West Ham and saved them. Then they changed their manager but Moyes has shown what can happen when you let him build a team.”

In fairness to Moyes, it’s not like the managers United have had since have done a whole lot better, so perhaps with hindsight it was worth giving him a bit more time in what was always going to be a difficult job for anyone after the success of Ferguson.