“This is what he does!” – Man Utd legend’s brilliant response to Cristiano Ronaldo equaliser vs Atalanta

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand gave a brilliant response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning late equaliser against Atalanta last night.

The Portugal international scored a superb goal in stoppage time to help Man Utd grab a point away from home, and he also netted earlier in the game in what ended up being a thrilling 2-2 contest in Italy.

Ferdinand was understandably thrilled to see his old team-mate continuing his fine form for the Red Devils, with this video clip below summing up his emotions at the end of a tense game…

Ferdinand knows all about Ronaldo’s qualities from when they played together in the veteran forward’s first spell at the club.

Even at the age of 36, Ronaldo is still going strong, with nine goals in 11 games in all competitions so far this season.

