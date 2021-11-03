Chelsea will bid farewell to one of their most highly-rated talents of the last decade – and that’s saying something – as Charly Musonda has confirmed that he will be leaving the club.

The tricky winger who turned defenders inside and out for fun at youth level has only made seven first-team appearances for the Blues, all coming in the first-half of the 2017/18 season.

Musonda, who has spent time on loan with Real Betis, Celtic and Vitesse, has struggled with big knee injuries over the last couple of years.

The now 25-year-old has now taken to Instagram to share that he’s “Enjoying the final ride, while training and slowly getting ready for what lies ahead, with continued faith and optimism.”

Musonda started the post with “Free agent, June 2022” as he uploaded a montage of him dominating in training. The Belgian has featured for the Under-23s side this season.

Musonda moved to west London from his homeland in the summer of 2012, so he will be departing Chelsea after a decade at the club.

It’s a real shame that things haven’t worked out for Musonda, despite being heralded as a future world beater as a youngster.

Nonetheless, if the wideman can stay fit, he has plenty of time to fashion a solid career for himself and his style would make him a real entertainer and potential fan favourite for the right team.