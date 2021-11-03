Atalanta boss tells Cristiano Ronaldo to “go to hell” after dramatic late Man Utd equaliser

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini admits he told Cristiano Ronaldo to “go to hell” after he scored a dramatic late equaliser for Manchester United in their Champions League clash last night.

Atalanta have suffered two frustrating games against Man Utd this season, losing 3-2 at Old Trafford despite taking a 2-0 lead, and then twice going in front against them last night before Ronaldo levelled things up late on.

It’s no wonder Gasperini was feeling pretty fed up with the sight of Ronaldo at the end of yesterday’s game, with the Portuguese superstar scoring twice in Italy after also netting the winner when they met in Manchester.

“At the end of the match I spoke with Ronaldo,” Gasperini said afterwards.

“He’s an incredible player, some even call him a problem. That’s a nice problem to have. Nine out of 10 times his shots on target, five of them are goals.

“I told him, ‘You know what we say in Italy? Go to hell’.”

It seems this was friendly enough from Gasperini, but it must be how a lot of managers feel when they keep seeing Ronaldo ruining their dreams time and time again.