Real Madrid ready to sell club legend to make room for ambitious double transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up the hugely ambitious double transfer of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe – and could even axe Karim Benzema to make room for the pair.

The Spanish giants could do with a new generation of Galacticos as much of their current squad is now past the peak of its powers, and bringing in Haaland and Mbappe would be some statement.

Mbappe is nearing the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain so could be a realistic signing, but Haaland’s signature might be a little more complicated, as explained in a report from El Nacional.

They state that Florentino Perez is eager to bring both these players in, with club legend Benzema perhaps set to make way for them, though Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola may favour getting his client to Madrid’s arch rivals Barcelona.

While it would be hugely exciting to see Haaland and Mbappe linking up together at Real, it would also be slightly fitting that La Liga‘s big two could once again have an iconic rivalry on their hands for the next decade or so after previously having Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi battling it out for greatness in Spain.

This saga is sure to be one to watch in the months ahead, as it’s highly unlikely Borussia Dortmund will be able to keep hold of a talent like Haaland for much longer.

The Norwegian goal machine could play for basically any club in the world, and Dortmund have often ended up selling their star players to bigger sides in the past.