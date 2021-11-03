“He called me in January” – Boca Juniors club chief recalls dialogue with Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani

Earlier this year, Boca Juniors had their sights set on Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani, who had one year left on his contract. Nonetheless, the Argentine club was left at the alter when he extended his contract for another season.

Cavani is one of Boca Junior’s dreams to strengthen his squad. Furthermore, the person who maintains an open dialogue with the Manchester United player is club chief Juan Román Riquelme as he stated during an interview with TNT Sports Argentina.

Riquelme revealed the dialogue that he’s had with the Manchester United forward since the Uruguay international stated his interest in playing for the South American side.

“In January, Cavani called me saying that he wanted to come because he was playing little there. The other day he gave it to understand when he renewed with Manchester for another year. I have been talking to him for a long time, and he called me in January to come because he wasn’t playing there,”

“I remember we talked one day, and the next day he came in and scored two goals in the last minutes. He turned the game around. From then on, he started scoring goals in all the games, and they renewed him. That’s when I realized that he wants to play for our club (…) Let’s hope at some point we’ll be lucky enough to see him celebrate a goal at La Bombonera, which is what he dreams of happening.”

Cavani’s future likely depends on what happens with Uruguay and if they qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. If the South American country qualifies, he might want to stay in Europe, whether at Manchester United or elsewhere, to maintain top form for the competition.

Should Uruguay miss, then next summer might be the opportunity for Boca Juniors to lure the 34-year-old to Buenos Aires.