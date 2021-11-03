Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has become only the fifth manager in Liverpool’s club history to reach 200 wins for the club.

Courtesy of a comfortable 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, Klopp joins the ranks of some of Liverpool’s greatest ever coaches.

Klopp achieved this great achievement in just his 334th game in charge of The Reds, just one game shy of equalling Kenny Dalglish’s record of 200 wins in 333 games.

However, while Klopp will definitely have the 70-year-olds record of 222 wins in his sights to overtake, he will still be nearly 200 wins away from the overall record for most wins as Liverpool manager, held by Bill Shankly on 407 wins.

Behind him in second place is Tom Watson on 329 wins, and taking the bronze medal is Bob Paisley on 307 wins.

200 – Tonight was Jürgen Klopp's 200th win in his 334th game in charge of Liverpool in all competitions, making him the fifth Reds manager to reach the landmark. Famous. pic.twitter.com/mPodVc0v6I — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 3, 2021

Of course Klopp could well end up reaching those numbers providing he was to stay at the helm of Liverpool for close to as many years as they were.

Going in chronological order, Watson managed Liverpool between 1896 and 1915 when he tragically passed away.

Shankly managed Liverpool for 15 years between 1959 and 1974, setting them on the path to become one of the most successful club sides ever to grace the game.

Liverpool’s most successful period followed, as Paisley came in after his successor and won 20 trophies in his nine seasons in charge between 1974 and and 1983, including three European Cups and six First Division League titles.

Dalglish, widely regarded as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players as well, came next and he carried on the legacy of winning big trophies during his first spell as Liverpool manager that lasted six years, going up to 1991.

Liverpool then went a bit of a more barren spell, until a charismatic German by the name of Jurgen took over.

There is no doubt that Klopp is Liverpool’s greatest manager in the modern era, but if he chose to carry on beyond the length of his current contract and do what few managers do in the modern day, he could end up being the greatest ever, period.