Liverpool head into tonight’s fixture against Atletico Madrid knowing that a victory will place them into the knockout rounds of the Champions League with two games to spare.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won every single game in Group B so far and will be seeking to make it four from four when Diego Simeone’s Atletico visit Anfield tonight.

The last fixture between these two saw a whole host of drama as Mohamed Salah scored a 78th minute penalty to win the game after Antoine Griezmann was sent off early in the second half.

Before his dismissal Griezmann had scored a first-half brace to bring the score level after the Spaniard’s had gone two down within the opening 15 minutes.

After the game Simeone also ran off down the tunnel and didn’t shake Klopp’s hand. And tonight is the rematch.

But what about teams news?

Liverpool will definitely be without Naby Keita after he suffered a hamstring injury during their 2-2 draw with Brighton on the weekend, along with James Milner and Harvey Elliot. However, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are both back in contention for the game and could feature.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez could be in line for a return to his old stomping ground.

So here’s how Liverpool could line up:

Joel Matip will return to the back four in order to give Ibrahima Konate a rest before they play West Ham United at the weekend. The rest of the back five with remain the same.

Fabinho will return to DM, allowing Jordan Henderson to venture further forward along with Curtis Jones. Fabinho will likely be subbed off later in the game with Henderson taking his place in order to ensure the Brazilian is not overworked so soon after his return from injury.

The usual front three of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will continue to provide the firepower for Liverpool.

Whatever line ups are revealed tonight it is sure to be an entertaining game, and that would be supported with recent history as clashes with these two teams are never dull.