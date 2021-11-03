Surprise stat as Man United and Arsenal sit at opposite ends of this table

Some surprise stats have emerged in a table showing the defensive records of every Premier League team in their last 20 games in all competitions.

The numbers highlight just how leaky Manchester United have been in defence, with a shocking record of just one clean sheet in their last 20 matches, which puts them bottom of the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under growing pressure at Old Trafford, and these figures won’t do him any favours, with his expensively-assembled defence containing big names like Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – players all signed during his reign.

Here’s that table in full, with Arsenal also a bit of a surprise as they sit in first place…

?? Arsenal top the leaderboard for most clean sheets in the last 20 games! (All competitions) Manchester United are rock bottom with only 1 clean sheet & 34 goals conceded ?… pic.twitter.com/zmft4aD9Qi — FIVE (@FIVEUK) November 3, 2021

Arsenal look more solid recently, with summer signings Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White looking like fine additions by Mikel Arteta.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside this week, former Arsenal midfielder Michael Thomas admitted he was pleased with how the defence was looking recently, and it seems the stats back this up.

“Ramsdale had an amazing performance, both with his distribution and saves,” Thomas said.

He added: “I am really happy with the defence as a whole. They seem to be gelling really well and the balance of transitioning from attack to defence is a lot better. They can all be seen barking out orders and words of encouragement. It’s great to see them celebrating a defensive action like a goal.”