Man United continue scouting mission of French starlet

Manchester United are expected to reinforce their midfield options next summer and one player understood to be high up on the club’s wish-list is Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Red Devils’ recruitment team are continuing to monitor the industrious midfielder.

It has been noted that Manchester United’s scouts attended Monaco’s Europa League tie against PSV two weeks ago and will also be present again during Thursday’s return leg.

MORE: Toni Kroos’ agent predicts Erling Haaland’s true transfer cost and rules out European giant

Although Tchouameni, 21, is likely to command a high fee, especially considering he still has another three years to run on his deal at the Stade Louis II Stadium, there is no denying his talent.

Having already forced his way into Didier Deschamp’s France team, the 21-year-old is widely regarded as one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

When it comes to squad recruitment, most fans will identify the central midfield as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s weakest area.

The Norwegian has continually rotated his midfield – sometimes including Fred alongside Scott McTominay, or Nemanja Matic, as well as tinkering with Paul Pogba’s role.

However, despite the new 2021-22 season still being in its infancy, it is becoming increasingly more apparent how far away the Red Devils’ midfield is from competing with the league’s best.

Bringing in Tchouameni would undoubtedly add stability, as well as a lot of mobility, to Solskjaer’s currently imbalanced squad.

Whether a deal can be struck remains to be seen but one thing is for sure – the Red Devils could certainly do a lot worse when it comes to signing a commanding midfielder than Monaco’s number eight.